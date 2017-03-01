Ireland Baldwin poses totally nude in what she calls ‘freeing’ shoot (Photo)

March 01 15:40 2017

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is all grown up and posing in the nude for a shoot that she calls “freeing.”

Ireland Baldwin posted the super sexy shot to Instagram of her lying on a beach on her stomach wearing absolutely nothing, leaving her butt and a ton of sideboob exposed.

“One of the most freeing and special adventures of my life. excited for what the future holds,” she captioned the steamy photo.

The 21-year-old recently took a trip to the Bahamas so perhaps this is where the pic was taken and the shoot was done.

Baldwin has posed topless in the past and has no issues with letting her girls out.

“I did a shoot for Treats [last year] and I was completely topless the entire shoot — like behind-the-scenes, walking around with my boobs out just free for all,” she said.

Ireland also posed without a top in Love Magazine this past December.





Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

