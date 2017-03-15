Issa Rae announces premiere date for ‘Insecure’ season 2

Insecure fans, listen up!

Golden Globe Award nominee Issa Rae announced that the hit series would be returning on July 23, 2017 and that means summer will be a whole lot hotter!

Rae, who is the show’s creator and star, made the announcement during a Twitter Q&A session where she also shared a few other tidbits about the HBO comedy’s second season. We learned that Lawrence (Issa’s on-again-off-again boyfriend played by Jay Ellis) was still fine— no big surprise there. However, Rae remained mum on the relationship status of her character Issa and Issa’s best friend Molly (played by Yvonne Orji).

“We’re coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever,” Rae said. “I’m so excited for you guys to see what we’ve been working on this season.”

We can’t wait to see either!