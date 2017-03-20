Jaime Pressly robbed days after Kendall Jenner reports burglary

Another celebrity home was broken into just days after Kendall Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills was robbed. Jaime Pressly reported to Los Angeles police that her home had been burglarized.

A rep for the actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying in response to the home invasion, “legal actions are being taken.” The rep also stated neither the actress or her family were home at the time.

TMZ reported a side window had been open by force and the burglar took a laptop and jewlrey. The robbery happened the night of March 17 when the actress had been away for the evening.

Just days earlier, model Kendall Jenner reported her Hollywood Hills had been broken into. The alleged robbery occurred March 15 and she reported that around $200,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen.

No suspects have been named in either case. Other stars such as Alanis Morissette and Cesar Milan have recently been victims of burglaries.