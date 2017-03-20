Jaime Pressly robbed days after Kendall Jenner reports burglary

Credit: YouTube

Jaime Pressly robbed days after Kendall Jenner reports burglary
March 20 14:38 2017

Another celebrity home was broken into just days after Kendall Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills was robbed. Jaime Pressly reported to Los Angeles police that her home had been burglarized.

A rep for the actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying in response to the home invasion, “legal actions are being taken.” The rep also stated neither the actress or her family were home at the time.

TMZ reported a side window had been open by force and the burglar took a laptop and jewlrey. The robbery happened the night of March 17 when the actress had been away for the evening.

Just days earlier, model Kendall Jenner reported her Hollywood Hills had been broken into. The alleged robbery occurred March 15 and she reported that around $200,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen.

No suspects have been named in either case. Other stars such as Alanis Morissette and Cesar Milan have recently been victims of burglaries.





view more articles

About Article Author

Elizabeth Learned
Elizabeth Learned

At Large Senior Editor, Arizona State University alum, coffee addict and television crime drama fan

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Miley Cyrus covers up on the October cover of Harper’s Bazaar

Texas A&M students steal spotlight from Westboro Baptist Church protesters

‘The Butler’ director Lee Daniels sued by Damon Dash over unpaid revenue

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.