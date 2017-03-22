Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t want to talk about Taylor Swift

The almost forgotten relationship of Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift from 2010 is still being probed.

The relationship is almost forgotten but not quite, because Swift reportedly wrote the song “Red” about her romance with the now 36-year-old actor, who was asked about this 3-month affair he had with the songstress, now 27. Gyllenhaal proceeded to shut-down any Swift questions, in an interview with The Guardian.

“Taylor Swift is renowned for using past relationships as source material in her songs. For someone so intensely private, wasn’t it playing with fire a little to start dating her?” Gyllenhaal waa asked during the interview about his upcoming sci-fi horror film Life.

I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but …” Gyllenhaal responds before trailing off.

The interviewer is then met by Gyllenhaal’s intense stare.

“I would love to not talk about my personal life”, the Nocturnal Animals actor finally said after the long stare.

The interviewer attempts to divert the the discussion into a new direction about Stephen Sondheim, whom Gyllenhaal was in a Broadway production for Sunday in the Park with George. They ended the interview with politics, steering them to safer topics of discussion, rather than dismantling the whole interview with questions about the very private actor’s personal life.