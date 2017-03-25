Jake Gyllenhaal FaceTimes Ryan Reynolds on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Rethink your favorite Hollywood bromance, we have found your new number one!

Actor, Jake Gyllenhaal stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday. He opened up about his newfound friendship with Ryan Reynolds, his costar in Life.

“I’ve known him in passing a little bit but I didn’t really know him until we were working,” Gyllenhaal said.

To no surprise, he confirmed what everyone thought of Reynolds, “He’s just a great dude. He’s a great human being.”

Is this bromance too good to be true? We would all think so.

However, Gyllenhaal proved us wrong by FaceTiming his dear friend. The 36-year-old pulled out his phone and was clearly anxious with the ongoing ringing. He refused to fail, calling a second time with no success.

Finally, on a commercial break, with Seth nowhere in sight, Reynolds answered, confirming the bromance is real.

“Here’s what I’m doing,” Reynolds said. “Pushing baby strollers.”

Watch the clip below: