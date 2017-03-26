‘Jane The Virgin’ recap- ‘Chapter Fifty-Eight’

On the last episode of Jane The Virgin, we saw how Jane was trying to deal with Mateo, who did not want her to leave his side as she took him to preschool. She also met with Alex, his new room aide, who did not want information on Mateo so he could observe his behavior. Despite this, Jane told Rafael she’d prepare information in an e-mail.

While walking through the Marbella, Jane overhears Alba’s former crush, Jorge from the gift shop, talk about breaking up with his girlfriend. She tells her mom and Alba, who does not want to bother him too early. However, Jane and Xo encourage her to make a move. Jane also has a wedding gift for her mom, her “something blue” but Xo doesn’t appear to pay attention.

Petra goes to see Chuck, who is still mad about her actions regarding Scott’s body being moved. She asks for another chance but he only replies he will “think about it.”

Jane puts Mateo to bed, who talks about missing her and wanting her in the classroom more often.

Meanwhile, Bruce and Xo discuss their engagement after he notices she hasn’t been sleeping lately but she attributes it to stress due to Rogelio’s upcoming trial. He is also getting texts from Rogelio asking about his clothing attire.

When Jane goes to sign up for room mom, Petra points out that it is her job but then Gwen suggests they do it together. Later, Jane goes to check on Mateo and hears from Alex she just needs to ignore bad behavior and mentions a lice notification.

After checking Mateo for lice and trying to ignore his negative behavior, Jane lets him check her. However, she does not notice him grab scissors and chop off a good chunk of her hair.

Jane drops Mateo off and talks to Alex, who tells her not to discuss any issues in front of him. She shows him her chopped off hair before seeing Petra, who reminds her to read through initiatives for the room mom meeting.

Petra gets to her office, only to find Dennis and another cop there. They have the burn book and Petra tells them she had kept it for safekeeping but does not know anything about a missing page they mention. She tells them she was accounted for at the time he died. They ask about a person he mentioned named J.P. but she does not know who that is and when asked about Anezka, she tells them they haven’t spoken in years.

Alba is not happy because Jorge appeared to shut down her advances, which in reality, was just a subtle touch of her finger to his hand. Xo decides her mom needs a little makeover for him to notice her.

Rafael is stunned to find out the police have the burn book. He does not want to be part of another cover up since he could go back to prison. Petra assures him Chuck only knows what she did with the bones and he has not said a word.

Rogelio takes Mateo with him so they can get fitted for suits. Xo is looking up dresses for her mom and Jane asks about her attitude toward wedding planning. She admits she is feeling nervous and worried she could be self-sabotaging herself. Plus, she’s never been in a relationship that has lasted as long as this one. Jane suggests she try putting the spark back in her relationship to be sure this is what she wants.

At the suit fitting, Rogelio asks his grandson about how he thinks his abuela is doing about her upcoming wedding with Bruce. However, Mateo isn’t the best source of information.

Jane and Petra try to work together on responsibilities for room mom, but they aren’t seeing eye to eye on the issues. They go to Gwen and tell her while they loved each other’s ideas, they were having trouble coming to agreement so they have decided to have a democratic run for room mom (without Russian interference, Jane notes).

Stacey, one of the preschool moms, works with Jane to win over the other moms in the election. After talking to the moms about cubby hierarchy, Jane notices Petra is buying votes with spa gift certificates.

Jane goes to talk to Alex, who has Mateo show her a drawing he did, depicting her with the cut off hair. Then she notices Petra’s twins drew her as a dragon. After taking note of Alex saying to “pick up” what she puts down, she decides to take control of her new look and realizes that she should change her vibe. Xo agrees and then shows her how Alba looks in her dress.

She looks amazing and Jane is sure Jorge will take notice. Xo later goes home to see Bruce and talk about going out, but he wants to stay in with her. Meanwhile, Alba goes to see Jorge but she slips and falls down.

Jane calls Xo to tell her about Alba’s mishap. She is definitely not happy and goes to her room as Jane tells her mom to wait before coming over.

Petra is looking at the drawing when Rafael comes in. He notices she him down as a vote for Jane. However, he tells her that’s not entirely true since things changed since they all met.

Meanwhile, Jane and Xo discuss Alba over coffee before Jane asks her mom about her night. When Xo tells her she is still feeling off, they are stunned when Mateo tells them what Rogelio had said to him.

While he is meeting with Bruce, Rogelio gets an angry call from Xo about what he said in front of Mateo. He awkwardly turns after the call to tell him Xo said hello.

Jane is low key mad about Rafael abstaining and is annoyed when she sees Petra and the other moms having wine. She joins them and begins to get into a debate with Petra. But the debate gets personal when they get into their differing discipline methods.

After going home, Jane has a talk about her rivalry with Petra. He tells her rivalries are just about the insecurities being brought out. When the conversation turns to what happened with Mateo, he tells her that his grandson has filled the void he had previously had about wanting another child. He tells Jane that having a kid is no longer a deal-breaker.

Rafael and Petra talk about her insecurities and he mentions the dragon drawing. Seeing Petra took it one way, he tells her that the twins were having nightmares and he calmed them down by telling them they were safe. He called their mother a fierce protector like a dragon. Petra is touched and then admits she doesn’t like to be room mom.

Petra goes to talk to Jane but Gwen interrupts for election day voting. They both begin to say the other should be room mom but it is clear both have changed their mind. Jane and Prtra decide to end their rivalry and look around for a new room mom. They choose Rafael.

Jane ends up telling her mom about what Rogelio said and this makes Xo think. So much so that when she is practicing her deposition with Bruce and Rogelio, it is clear lingering feelings are still present.

When Jane and Rafael talk to Alex about the situations that Mateo was exposed to, he assures them none of those events affected Mateo adversely. He has no trauma from losing Michael at 18 months old and then when Rafael went to prison.

Petra argues with Chuck over the book but Rafael makes him leave. Then he tells Petra he wants to know what happened to the page since he doesn’t believe she is unaware of where it is.

Jane tells Xo about the meeting and tells her she is ready to consider dating. Alba then comes home with the news she has a date with Jorge.

Petra shows Rafael the missing page, which is actually quotes from Emilio about his son. She wanted to protect him from that information. He reminds her she is really a dragon and they share a moment.

Xo is ready to go to court but Bruce is still feeling off about what happened before. He asks if she has feelings for Rogelio but she doesn’t know. She takes off her engagement ring. They are both reeling as Rogelio comes in talking about winning the lawsuit.

Petra and Rafael have clearly been kissing and they both admit to wanting each other. They immediately take off each other’s clothes and he carries her to the bedroom.