Jerry Lee Lewis charging daughter for alleged elder abuse

Musician Jerry Lee Lewis is reportedly pressing charges against his daughter, Phoebe and her husband for elder abuse.

In a report by TMZ, who acquired court documents, the singer best known for his hit “Great Balls of Fire” is suing his daughter, who served as his manager from 2000 to 2012, making claims that she controlled him by giving him “heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs.”

To worse his health even further, the 81-year old musician reported she forced him to endure long, grueling tours and kept him isolated in a house greatly infested with mold, forcing him to wear an oxygen mask just to withstand the conditions.

Earlier this week, Lewis also pressed charges against Phoebe’s husband, Ezekiel Loftin, for squandering $5 million of Lewis’ money on fancy sports cars, real estate and plastic surgery.

Lewis hopes the indictment will force his daughter and her husband to return the money they owe and to stop using his name and likeliness. Phoebe has yet to comment on the legal proceedings.