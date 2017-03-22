Jessica Henwick claps back at ‘Iron Fist’ creator Roy Thomas over racial slur

Actress Jessica Henwick is displeased with Iron Fist co-creator Roy Thomas for racial term used to describe those of Asian descent.

Henwick, who stars as Colleen Wing on Netflix’s Iron Fist, tweeted some backlash over the comments Thomas made in an interview with Inverse, in which he referred to Asians as “Oriental.”

Oriental is a term used to describe rugs, not people. — Jessica Henwick 🐒 (@JHenwick) March 21, 2017

This isn’t the first issue with race and ethnicity the 76-year old Marvel comic book writer has run into. Thomas has been accused of “whitewashing” by casting actors of other races, such is the case with English actor Finn Jones to play Danny Rand.

“I have so little patience for some of the feelings that some people have. I mean, I understand where it’s coming from. You know, cultural appropriation, my god,” Thomas explained “It’s just an adventure story. Don’t these people have something better to do than to worry about the fact that Iron Fist isn’t Oriental, or whatever word? I know Oriental isn’t the right word now, either.”

This statement is what sparked Henwick to clap back at Thomas for his inappropriate use of the word, “oriental.”

The whitewashing accusations about Danny’s character happened when Lewis Tan, a stuntman was nearly cast for the role, but instead given the smaller part of the villain Zhou Cheng in the 8th episode. Tan feels that this casting error was a “missed opportunity” and that “it would have paid off” had he been casts as the lead. Even though in Thomas’ original comics for Iron Fist, Danny is portrayed as white.