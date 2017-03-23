Joe Biden meets puppy named Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden met himself while in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

According to People, Biden was in the Capitol to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. While at the Capitol the former vice president met a four-month old Golden retriever whose name is Biden. The former vice president’s face lit up when he learned that the dog was named after him.

“I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official,”Sydney, Biden’s owner(the dog not the human) told BuzzFeed News. “I really respect Joe Biden even though I don’t necessarily align with him politically.”

Sydney went on to say, “As soon as he saw the dog during the actual speech, he pointed at the dog, tapped his friend and then started like cracking up. Right towards the end, I, like, kind of signaled him, and he, like, gave me a wink to come over. As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is like exactly what I expected Biden would do.”

Biden the dog even has his own Instagram and he is gaining followers. We’ll have to have and see if Biden (the dog) can make more friends in Washington D.C.