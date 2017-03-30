John Legend gives surprise performance at London train station

Credit : YouTube
Commuters in England got quite a surprise this week when John Legend showed up to perform and play the piano as they went about their travels.
Wednesday, March 29, just happened to be International Piano Day so what better way to celebrate than with a performance from Legend. Morning commuters at London’s St. Pancras station were greeted by the R&B star playing his biggest hits, of course, he was playing the piano as well.
The “Love Me Now” singer hinted at the surprise on his Twitter Tuesday.
Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?
— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017
When Legend showed up, people began to freak out over the pop-up performance.
If anyone is near St Pancras @johnlegend has just stopped on the piano and is singing to everyone 😭
— Bex Renshaw (@bexrenshaw) March 29, 2017
The new dad played all the classics including “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.”
Sooo @johnlegend just performed at St Pancras station 😱 pic.twitter.com/25BnbwP1YX
— Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) March 29, 2017
Can you imagine? I wish he was here in Ohio, at the local Wal-Mart when I strolled off the short bus 😉 on my mobility scooter. I would just faint. That would be so cool .I envy everyone at the train station .Or in London for that matter 😀 😀
What a lovely surprise!
