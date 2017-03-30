John Legend gives surprise performance at London train station

Commuters in England got quite a surprise this week when John Legend showed up to perform and play the piano as they went about their travels.

Wednesday, March 29, just happened to be International Piano Day so what better way to celebrate than with a performance from Legend. Morning commuters at London’s St. Pancras station were greeted by the R&B star playing his biggest hits, of course, he was playing the piano as well.

The “Love Me Now” singer hinted at the surprise on his Twitter Tuesday.

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

When Legend showed up, people began to freak out over the pop-up performance.

If anyone is near St Pancras @johnlegend has just stopped on the piano and is singing to everyone 😭 — Bex Renshaw (@bexrenshaw) March 29, 2017

The new dad played all the classics including “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.”