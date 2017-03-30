John Legend gives surprise performance at London train station

Credit : YouTube

John Legend gives surprise performance at London train station
March 30 09:51 2017

Commuters in England got quite a surprise this week when John Legend showed up to perform and play the piano as they went about their travels.

Wednesday, March 29, just happened to be International Piano Day so what better way to celebrate than with a performance from Legend. Morning commuters at London’s St. Pancras station were greeted by the R&B star playing his biggest hits, of course, he was playing the piano as well.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and John Legend release ‘Beauty and the Beast’ music video

The “Love Me Now” singer  hinted at the surprise on his Twitter Tuesday.

When Legend showed up, people began to freak out over the pop-up performance.

The new dad played all the classics including “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.”





Michele Calicchio
Michele Calicchio

Steph Curry fined for throwing mouthpiece into crowd during Game 6 (Video)

2 Comments

  1. sablelulu
    March 30, 20:17 #1 sablelulu

    Can you imagine? I wish he was here in Ohio, at the local Wal-Mart when I strolled off the short bus 😉 on my mobility scooter. I would just faint. That would be so cool .I envy everyone at the train station .Or in London for that matter 😀 😀

    Reply to this comment
  2. KD
    March 30, 10:04 #2 KD

    What a lovely surprise!

    Reply to this comment

