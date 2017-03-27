Jon Gosselin is a reality dad turned male stripper

Jon Gosselin, who was on the TLC reality show that documented his life with now ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their 8 children, has kept mostly out of the spotlight for a little while now but not out of the spotlight indefinitely.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star has confirmed he is a male stripper in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The father of sextuplets and twins has been a DJ for Dusk Nightclub where he apparently will now be performing as a male stripper starting April 1.

“I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” he explained to ET. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Gosselin noted that he never thought he would become a male stripper when asked but added, “”I’m an integral part of the show. Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

Gosselin even took to Instagram to promote what will be his “big debut” as a male performer for Men’s Revue Untamed Show.