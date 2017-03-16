Jose Fernandez was under the influence when operating boat in fatal crash

Screenshot from YouTube

Jose Fernandez was under the influence when operating boat in fatal crash
March 16 13:50 2017

An investigation into the boating accident which killed Jose Fernandez and his two friends last year has concluded that the Miami Marlins pitcher was operating the vessel while drunk and high on cocaine when it crashed.

TMZ reported that this is according the findings by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which launched the investigation into the deadly accident. Fernandez’s fingerprint and other DNA were found on the boat’s steering wheel and the investigative report concluded that the 24-year-old’s blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit at .147 and his blood tested positive for traces of cocaine.

As we reported, the watercraft was found by the U.S Coast Guard patrol around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, on a jetty near Government Cut not far from Miami Beach. The bodies of the three men were discovered a short time later.

“Fernández operated … with his normal faculties impaired, in a reckless manner, at an extremely high rate of speed, in the darkness of night, in an area with known navigational hazards such as rock jetties and channel markers,” the report said.

The families of the other victims in the crash are now suing Fernandez’s estate.





view more articles

About Article Author

Michelle Kapusta
Michelle Kapusta

At Large Senior Editor, Temple University graduate, Philadelphia resident and avid sports fan.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Jets file tampering charge against Patriots over Bob Kraft’s Darrelle Revis comments

Tony Romo outplays Peyton Manning but Cowboys still lose

Mysterious white flags on Brooklyn Bridge baffling everyone

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.