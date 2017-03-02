Judge in Casey Anthony murder trial says he thinks she killed her daughter

Nearly six years after the murder trial that gripped the nation, the judge who presided over the Casey Anthony trial has broken his silence and says that he believes Anthony did kill her two-year-old daughter.

Judge Belvin Perry, who is now retired, said that he thinks Anthony probably killed her daughter, Caylee. However, he doesn’t think she did it on purpose and therefore does not fault any of the jurors for their decision to acquit her of first-degree murder.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that [Anthony] did not intentionally kill her daughter,” Perry told WFTV. “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

Perry went on to explain that he thinks, “… she may have utilized [chloroform] to keep the baby quiet … and just used too much of it, and the baby died.”

In 2008, little Caylee went missing and was found dead four months later in the woods near the Anthony family home. Three years after that, the jury acquitted Casey of the murder. She was only convicted of four misdemeanor counts of giving false information to law enforcement.

Although many believe that Anthony still lives in Florida today, her exact whereabouts are unknown.