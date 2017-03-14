Justin Bieber tells fan ‘You make me sick’ after she asks for picture (Video)

Just when we thought Justin Bieber had turned a new leaf when it came to his interactions with his fans, another example of him treating them like trash has come to light and it was all caught on video.

This story goes like many others in which the Biebs gets mad that the same people who buy his music and tickets to his shows want to take a selfie with him.

Yahoo Celebrity noted that while on the Australian leg of his tour, a female fan standing by him asked for a picture. Apparently a simple yes or no from Bieber was too much to ask for so instead he took a shot at her by talking about her respect and saying she made him “sick” before he leaves.

After the fan asked for a picture with him Bieber refused and said, “Look at your respect level. Look at your respect level.”

She tried again and said “Come on.” To which he responded, “Look at you. You make me sick.” He then got in a car and left.

The 20-year-old fan who wanted a pic with him is Sebah Helal and her mother explained how upset she was about the way the pop star treated her.

“My daughter was bawling her eyes out. She was dying to meet him and then he humiliated her,” she said. “After years of supporting him, my daughter will never see him again in concert.”

So what happened to the love fest Bieber was giving last week when he was posting shots embracing his fans? Looks like that’s over with now.