Justin Timberlake gushes over wife Jessica Biel in Instagram post for her birthday

Justin Timberlake just gave every husband out there a run for their money!

The singer went above and beyond, gushing over how “perfect” his wife Jessica Biel is.

Biel, who celebrated her 35th birthday Friday, got a huge Instagram shout-out from her husband.

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer posted a photo of himself kissing his wife on the cheek , which alone is pretty adorable.

However his caption made our hearts melt. “You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER,” but it didn’t stop there.

He continued to rave about her stating, “it doesn’t get any BETTER than you.”

He even threw her a roller skating birthday party! Did our invites get lost? We’re going to assume they did.