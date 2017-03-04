Justin Timberlake gushes over wife Jessica Biel in Instagram post for her birthday

Justin Timberlake just gave every husband out there a run for their money!
The singer went above and beyond, gushing over how “perfect” his wife Jessica Biel is.
Biel, who celebrated her 35th birthday Friday, got a huge Instagram shout-out from her husband.
The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer posted a photo of himself kissing his wife on the cheek , which alone is pretty adorable.
However his caption made our hearts melt. “You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER,” but it didn’t stop there.
He continued to rave about her stating, “it doesn’t get any BETTER than you.”
You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST
You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST
He even threw her a roller skating birthday party! Did our invites get lost? We’re going to assume they did.
When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can’t figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST
When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can’t figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST