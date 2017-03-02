JWoww’s hubby Roger Mathews gets vasectomy and describes procedure (Video)

If you ever wanted to know what goes on after undergoing a vasectomy, Jennifer “JWow” Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews, is giving a play-by-play to anyone who wants to listen.

Mathews, who has two kids with his Jersey Shore alum wife, announced months ago that he would be getting the procedure and Feb. 28, bid farewell to his “nuts” and possibly gave us a little too much information about everything.

“I’d like us all to share a moment of silence to show some respect and thanks to these nuts I’ve had for 41 years. I wonder if they let you keep them if you ask nicely like wisdom teeth. Be a nice coffee table conversation piece,” he captioned the clip prior to his surgery and used the hashtag “#TheRealRealityWithTheMathews.”

Roger then shared post-op photos and video and gave his followers some interesting captions to ponder for a moment including this gem: “Meet the man who made blowjobs no longer an act of cannibalism @jwoww. (You will get it if you just think about it for a second) Too far?” he captioned that alongside a pic of him and his doctor.

On Wednesday, March 1, he gave everyone an all important “vasectomy update” and said he was not experiencing any pain.

And on a serious note, he posted a picture of him and his children and after joking about being slaughtered, wrote that he is “forever blessed” to have his family.

However, he is still nursing his man region and on Thursday shared that he had to ice the area.