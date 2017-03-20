Kat Graham debunks claims that she passed out from pot brownie

March 20 11:02 2017

It certainly wasn’t some Bennett magic that caused Kat Graham to pass out on Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa’s lawn last month in Palm Springs, California.

According to TMZ, The Vampire Diaries actress supposedly threw up before passing out due to ingesting a pot brownie.

When the 27-year-old “All Your Love” singer started not feeling well, she ran out of the resort’s restaurant.

Based on the resort’s report, Graham exhibited symptoms of anxiety and paranoia, in addition to seeing things. She eventually left the resort premise in an ambulance.

However, Kat’s rep debunked the report, calling the story “100% not true,” and that she had a “violent reaction to food poisoning.”

Her rep continued, “Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user.”

In the photos, obtained by TMZ, Graham appeared to be laying barefoot on a lawn and the paramedics looked to be assisting the actress with her head propped up with a towel.

It remains uncertain as to why the photos surfaced on March 19, even though the incident occurred last month.

Graham finished wrapping the last season of The Vampire Diaries earlier this year, in which her character, Bonnie Bennett, saved the world one last time.





May Chan
May Chan

I love scary movies...even the bad ones! And I'm a sucker for Grey's Anatomy soundtracks.

1 Comment

  1. terri
    March 20, 17:19 #1 terri

    she didn’t debunk it, she just denied it.

