Kelly Osbourne reveals mother Sharon underwent back surgery

Sharon Osbourne, host of The Talk, has undergone back surgery to correct a painful pinched nerve.

Sharon’s surgery came to light when her daughter Kelly Osbourne posted a video of herself from the hospital where her mother was receiving the operation for the nerve which Sharon said was “killing her.” The video was shown on The Talk Wednesday.

“Hi everyone at The Talk. Mum’s in surgery. She’s doing really well,” Kelly said in the video, “I just want to thank you guys so much for giving her the time off to do this. Thank everybody for their love and support and thank the hospital because they’ve been doing such amazing work.”

A week prior to this, Sharon explained her back injury on The Talk.

“Right now, I have a trapped nerve in my back, and it’s killing me. That’s why I wasn’t in last week — I have a trapped nerve, pinched between my L3 and L4 and I had to have, what is it when you have a baby? Epidural!

“Yes, and there was no baby, but I had an epidural,” she continued. “And I woke up to no baby, just a bad back.”

Sharon went on to explain if the problem didn’t correct itself, surgery would be necessary for a second time.

Kelly ended her video by saying “Thank you, thank you, thank you. And trust me, she’s going to be fine.”

The full clip from The Talk of Sharon explaining her surgery, plus Kelly’s remote chat can be viewed below:

