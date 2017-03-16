Kendall Jenner says her home was robbed of $200K in jewelry

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has allegedly been robbed of jewels. This time it’s Kendall Jenner who is claiming that $200,000 worth of jewelry was taken from her home.

TMZ reported that the alleged burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, where Jenner was having a party with some of her friends in the mansion she purchased from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt several months ago. The model is said to have left the residence around midnight while several of her friends stayed behind in the house. The 21-year-old noted the jewels were missing when she returned home an hour later.

According to the media outlet, police are now calling the theft crime an “inside job.”

Jenner is the latest member of her family to allegedly have pricey jewelry stolen from her. Of course her sister, Kim Kardashian, was allegedly bound and robbed at gunpoint in Paris back on Oct. 3.

At this time, the thief or thieves are still at large.