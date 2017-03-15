Kesha talks bullying and suicide at SXSW

Kesha is speaking out about cyberbullying.

The singer recently spoke on a panel at South by Southwest about the “trolls” of the internet.

The “Tik Tok” singer has been very open in the past about battling an eating disorder and the negativity aimed at her online, so it was no surprise that she opened up even more to the audience.

The 30-year-old doesn’t let that bother her anymore though.

“You’re making people you don’t know your higher power,” she said, according to Billboard. “I was making trolls, I was making bullies, I was making people I had never met before who were projecting their insecurities on me, on the internet — I was making them the truth, the higher power.”

During the panel she talked about everything being “so temporary” as well. While a lot of topics were discussed, her prolonged legal battle with Dr. Luke for sexual assault was not.