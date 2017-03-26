Kevin James and Leah Remini to reunite on ‘Kevin Can Wait’ season finale

It’s a King of Queens reunion!

CBS announced on March 25th that its new hit comedy Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, will feature his King of Queens co-star Leah Remini in their season finale. It will be the first time the two will be reunited on television since the sitcom ended in 2007, as reported by E! News.

The season finale will be two parts and will air on May 1 and May 8. The finale’s plot will circle around James’ character Kevin, who will come out of retirement to go on an undercover mission with fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci, to be played by Remini. The investigation will require the partners to go undercover as husband and wife, to the delight of fans who have missed seeing Remini and James as a married couple on King of Queens.

King of Queens ran for nine seasons, with a total of 206 episodes on CBS. Since then, James has starred in Paul Blart and Grown Ups and now Kevin Can Wait, which just got picked up for a second season by CBS.

Remini, on the other hand, made headlines when she left the Church of Scientology. Her A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath was also just picked up for a second season.

Catch Kevin Can Wait Mondays at 8pm on CBS.