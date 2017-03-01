Khloé Kardashian is removing one tattoo honoring her late father

Khloé Kardashian, of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Revenge Body has two tattoos in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian but she is getting one of them removed.

Kardashian has the words “I Love You” in her dad’s handwriting permanently inked to her wrist, but it’s her “tramp stamp” on her lower back that will be soon be gone.

The lower back tattoo, which she got at 16, is a cross adorned with angel wings and the word “Daddy” just above it. The removal process actually began in September 2015, a long painful process that involves using a laser to remove ink that is several layers deep into the skin.

Kardashian posted to Instagram her first tattoo removal session, saying it was “the end of an era” and that she should have listened to her sister, Kim, when she said ‘”you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”‘

Kardashian revealed that she actually likes her tattoo, but because of its location and the unfortunate name it has received, she wants it gone.

“On my lower back, I don’t like the location…” she explained. “I got a trendy location. It’s called a ‘tramp stamp,'” Kardashian said to Ryan Seacrest in 2009 on KIIS FM radio show.

Khloé took to Snapchat Tuesday, Feb. 28, to give fans an update on her latest removal procedure session saying, “Okay guys, I’m about to get tattoo removal. Nurse Jamie does it all.”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

She gave fans an up-close look of the procedure itself, in a flashy Snapchat video.