Kim Kardashian opens up about Paris robbery: “He’s going to rape me”

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim details the October Paris robbery and said she thought she was going to be raped and murdered.

An interview style conversation between Kim and two of her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, on their reality show gave an in-depth account of the terrifying robbery the eldest Kardashian sister was the victim of.

“I’m calling to them, like, ‘Hello! Hello! Hello!’ and there’s no answer,” Kim explains of hearing the men come into her Paris hotel room and thinking it was Kourtney returning from the club.

“My heart started to get really tense. Like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like okay, what’s going on?” says the reality star. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

Kim then went on to explain how the one of the men duct taped her legs and put a gun to her head, before carrying her into the bathroom and leaving.

“He grabbed my legs — I had no clothes on under there — and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment he’s going to rape me,’” she said. “I fully mentally prepped myself and he didn’t. He duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me, I knew that was the moment they were totally going to shoot me in the head.”

At that point Kim says she prayed her sister Kourtney wouldn’t be too traumatized be seeing Kim’s dead body in the hotel room, had they shot her. She also thought about her husband Kanye West and their two children North and Saint, as well as her mom Kris when she really believed she was going to die saying, “I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go.”

Shortly after the robbery, Kim called her sister, Kourtney, from the nightclub she was at screaming for help. They left Paris before the sun rose the next day and made the trek back to California.