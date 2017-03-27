Kim Kardashian wants to have a third child against doctors advice

Credit: YouTube

Kim Kardashian wants to have a third child against doctors advice
March 27 16:27 2017

Kim Kardashian West received a negative reaction from almost everyone when she told them she wanted a third child. Currently, she has daughter, three-year-old North and son Saint, 1, with husband Kanye West.

In the new promo for Keeping up with the Kardashians, the TV personality announced that she planned to have one more child. She talked about how she wanted North and Saint to have siblings. In fact, she stressed how important it was to her.

According to E! News, Kim said, “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel it is safe for me.”

However, she had difficult pregnancies with both her children and doctors had told her it could be dangerous to get pregnant again.  It does appear Kim is determined to have a third child despite the worries of both her doctor and family.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian reveals she underwent a painful procedure to turn Saint from a breech position

In the clip, mom Kris Jenner sat down with her and voiced her concerns for her daughter.  She shared, “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.”

It was shocking news to viewers that she wanted a third child considering her doctor’s previous orders. According to People, the star had already inquired about what it would mean to carry a third child. In fact, her doctor warned her that she would be taking a huge risk leading to results that are unknown.

“You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time,” Dr. Crane warned her.

“You could bleed to death,” Kris added.

Although she wants to have another child, when she had discussed whether a surrogate would be her best option in a previous episode, the reality star claimed that her bond with her son is extremely strong after dealing with that adversity and getting through his birth.

Only time will tell what decision the star makes.





view more articles

About Article Author

Fitale Wari
Fitale Wari

I am a Communication and English Literature double major with a concentration in Narrative Nonfiction Writing at Denison University. I am a pescatarian who loves sushi and mozzarella sticks. I like to run, read, draw, and write in my 'free' time, and I'm more of a cat person.

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Ellen Page ‘expected so much more hate’ after coming out, said she ‘felt awkward around gay people’ before admission

Gabrielle Union criticizes the way Apple and Google handled nude photo leak

Kellan Lutz laughs off Miley Cyrus dating rumors, calls her a ‘shining star’

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.