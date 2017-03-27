Kim Kardashian West received a negative reaction from almost everyone when she told them she wanted a third child. Currently, she has daughter, three-year-old North and son Saint, 1, with husband Kanye West.

In the new promo for Keeping up with the Kardashians, the TV personality announced that she planned to have one more child. She talked about how she wanted North and Saint to have siblings. In fact, she stressed how important it was to her.

According to E! News, Kim said, “I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don’t feel it is safe for me.”

However, she had difficult pregnancies with both her children and doctors had told her it could be dangerous to get pregnant again. It does appear Kim is determined to have a third child despite the worries of both her doctor and family.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian reveals she underwent a painful procedure to turn Saint from a breech position

In the clip, mom Kris Jenner sat down with her and voiced her concerns for her daughter. She shared, “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.”

It was shocking news to viewers that she wanted a third child considering her doctor’s previous orders. According to People, the star had already inquired about what it would mean to carry a third child. In fact, her doctor warned her that she would be taking a huge risk leading to results that are unknown.

“You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time,” Dr. Crane warned her.

“You could bleed to death,” Kris added.

Although she wants to have another child, when she had discussed whether a surrogate would be her best option in a previous episode, the reality star claimed that her bond with her son is extremely strong after dealing with that adversity and getting through his birth.

Only time will tell what decision the star makes.