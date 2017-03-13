‘King Kong’ roars past ‘Logan’ at the weekend box office

Kong: Skull Island roared into theaters this weekend and had a very strong opening of $61 million. This was a solid opening but it did fall short of the $93.1 million opening of Godzilla back in 2014. The two legendary monsters are expected to square off in an upcoming film in 2020 so it will be interesting to follow this film’s box office performance.

I was surprised that Logan wasn’t the box office champion this weekend. Logan fell to second place with $37.9 million and has grossed $152.7 million after 10 days. Logan is currently the second-highest grossing film of 2017 and will soon pass The LEGO Batman Movie for the top spot reports Box Office Mojo.

Get Out continues its impressive run as the film finished in third place with $21.1 million. The film has grossed $111 million domestically and it’s incredible how the movie is doing considering the budget of the film was only $4.5 million. The Shack finished in fourth place with $10.1 million and just passed $30 million domestically.

The LEGO Batman Movie rounds out the top five with $7.8 million, raising its total domestic gross to $159 million. Hidden Figures has grossed $162.9 million after 78 days while La La Land has grossed $148.4 million after 94 days.

Kong: Skull Island will only have a one week reign as box office champion as the highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast opens next weekend. Early projections believe that the film will be the first of 2017 to have an opening weekend of over $100 million.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Warner Bros.: $70.2 million (+55.7 percent)

20th Century Fox: $40.6 million (-48.5 percent)

Universal: $26.6 million (-10.7 percent)

Lionsgate: $15.6 million (-10.6 percent)

Open Road: $3.1 million (-2.1 percent)

Weinstein Co.: $1.4 million (-0.9 percent)

Fox Searchlight: $1.4 million (-0.8 percent)

A24: $1 million (-1.5 percent)

Next week’s openings: Beauty and the Beast, The Belko Experiment