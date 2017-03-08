Kristen Stewart talks Robert Pattinson relationship, debuts shaved head (Photo)

Notoriously private about her relationships, Kristen Stewart is now looking back at that famous relationship so beloved by Twilight fans.

Kristen, who dated Robert Pattinson for four years, famously issued an apology to her ex before the relationship ended.

The 26-year-old actress, who is now happily dating model Stella Maxwell, came out about her sexuality last year. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the Personal Shopper star felt that her relationships weren’t hers. They were the public’s.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine,” Kristen told The London Sunday Times.

“I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world,” she explained. “But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.

“When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy—and that is no way to live.” She emphasizes, “It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

The actress opening up about her personal life isn’t something we expect and she also surprised everyone when she showed up to the premiere of Personal Shopper on Tuesday and debuted her blonde buzz cut.