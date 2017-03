Kristi Yamaguchi makes everyone cringe wishing Nancy Kerrigan luck by telling her ‘break a leg’

Nancy Kerrigan is a contestant on this season of Dancing With the Stars and her friend, Kristi Yamaguchi, who appeared on the show herself and won the Mirrorball trophy, wished her pal luck but probably should have chosen better words.

Prior to the season 24 premiere of the show Monday night, Yamaguchi took to social media to wish Kerrigan good luck but made everyone cringe with one tweet.

“So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS,” Yamaguchi wrote.

Yes, she wrote “break a leg.”

For those of you who need a little refresher, back in 1994 Kerrigan was attacked after a practice session at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. While walking through a corridor she was clubbed on her right knee with a police baton by Shane Stant, who was hired by skating rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and Harding’s bodyguard. The planned attack, known as “The Whack Heard Round the World,” was meant to break Kerrigan’s leg and keep her out of the Olympic Games. Yes, break her leg, which is why Yamaguchi’s tweet, albeit unintentional, made just about everyone cringe.

Twitter users of course reacted to Yamaguchi’s poor choice of words with tons of memes and GIF’s. Check out some of them below.