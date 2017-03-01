Lady Gaga to replace Beyoncé at Coachella

Following strict orders from her doctor, Beyoncé was forced to pull out of her scheduled headlining performance at 2017 Coachella on Saturdays April 15 and 22.

Fans were disappointed that the Queen Bey had to pull out, but understanding that her current pregnancy would not allow for it.

Coachella recently released a statement confirming the news.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

But, after that news, Coachella delivered with an amazing replacement and Lady Gaga is set to take Beyoncé’s place as the Saturday headliner of the festival!

Beyoncé was supposed to be the first female headliner the music festival would feature in the last 10 years but now Gaga will take that crown, as reported by E! News.

Lady Gaga tweeted out her excitement regarding her new gig.

However, there is some bad news for all you Little Monsters out there. Tickets for the festival are sold out.