Lana Del Ray performing at SXSW

Credit : YouTube

March 17 14:01 2017

Is there anyone more mysterious than Lana Del Ray?

The “Love” singer just announced she would be performing at SXSW. That’s right, right in the middle of the festival.

She’s giving her fans a little more than 24 hours notice. The first mention of this performance was at 6:31 p.m. EST on Del Ray’s Twitter Thursday, March 16.

It took little, to no time for her fans to freak out.

Some were sad.

Yet, there were some ready to hop on the next flight to Texas.

If that isn’t dedication what is?





