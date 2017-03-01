Lance Bass has emergency appendectomy

Former N’SYNC star Lance Bass is making a recovery following an emergency appendectomy he had on the night of the Oscars.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the 37-year old star landed in the ER and ended up in surgery to have his appendix removed. He took to Instagram to document his ordeal with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, with a pulse-oximeter attached to his index finger and the caption “ Well this day took a turn. I woke up to the worst stomach pains. A few hours later, I’m one appendix lighter!”

Bass’s finished his caption with, “Oscar viewing party in my room! ” and even giving a shout-out to his husband, Michael, “😉 PS- my husband is amazing. It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations. #OscarViewingParty”

As of Tuesday, Bass is back at home where he can be more comfortable during his recovery. He also put up another post on Instagram, this time from the view of his personal bed instead of a hospital bed, accompanied by his new “nurses” a.k.a. his furry little dogs.

I think I'll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I'm home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

We wish Bass a speedy recovery, and hope his “nurses” take good care of him!