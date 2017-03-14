Laurence Fishburne’s porn star daughter arrested on 3 DUI charges

Laurence Fishburne’s daughter, Montana Fishburne, has found herself on the wrong side of the law again.

People reported that Montana was arrested over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and hit with three DUI charges.

The Broward County sheriff’s office said that the 25-year-old allegedly hit one vehicle and then slowed down only in an effort to avoid another crash. When Florida Highway Patrol pulled her over “the two front seats [were] splashed with a purple liquid emanating a strong odor of alcohol.”

The police report also alleges that the “subject was moving around constantly and was making incoherent statements such as her driver license name being different if I was to arrest her. As I was talking to the subject I could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcohol beverage coming from the subject’s mouth area and mild slurred speech.”

Montana was given two breathalyzers and allegedly blew a 0.181 and 0.177. The legal limit in the state of Florida is .08. She was then taken into custody and charged with DUI for alcohol or drugs, DUI over .15 and DUI with damage to property or a person. She made the $2,500 bail and was released several hours later.

This is not the first time the woman who said she actually made a porno in 2010 because she wanted a career like Kim Kardashian, has been in trouble with the law. Yahoo Celebrity noted that the year her X-rated film came out she was investigated for breaking into her ex’s house and beating up a woman she found him with. She plead no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, battery and trespass and was sentenced to 180 days in rehab instead of jail. She also had another brush with the law a year earlier when she was arrested and booked for alleged prostitution.

