Learn to say ‘gyro’ with Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon (Video)

We bet Luke Bryan isn’t the only guy who couldn’t pronounce “gyro.”

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country superstar faced a true struggle. As Jimmy, 42, took Bryan, 40, around the Big Apple, he wanted to treat the singer to lunch. The two happen upon a cart for Greek food and needless to say, Luke dealt with a dilemma we’ve encountered before: how do you pronounce “gyro?”

When Luke backs down from ordering for fear of embarrassment, the talk show host wonders what’s wrong.

The segment cues to the “Fast” singer in the studio, revealing his challenge in a true country song.

“I was born in Southwest Georgia / Always tried to make my daddy proud,” Luke croons. “But of all the things I learned there / Never learned how to say that word out loud / I just want something to eat / Made with a vertical rotisserie of lamb meat.”

Tonight @LukeBryanOnline and I answer the question on everyone's mind: how do you pronounce GYRO? pic.twitter.com/FzB3WSTTWf — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 13, 2017

An empathetic Jimmy, dressed down to match Luke’s country plaid, chimes in with “Wish they’d just call it a lamb tzatziki wrap.”

The duo banter between “hy-wroll” to “guy-roll” and every butchered pronunciation you can think of before the guy, who sells the gyros, tells them it’s pronounced like “ee-ro.”

Rejoicing in happiness, Jimmy and Luke start throwing gyros up in the air. They sing in perfect harmony and declare the gyro guy a “hero.” And then end with, “We finally got some peace of mind.”

Indeed, we did get some peace of mind from Luke Bryan ceasing to mispronounce “gyro” thirteen different ways. No, really.