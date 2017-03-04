Lena Dunham gets Rihanna inspired tattoo

Let it be known, Lena Dunham loves Rihanna.

The Girls actress owns Fenty x Puma shoes, attends her concerts and has now inked her body in the same exact spot Riri has a tattoo.

Thursday Dunham shared a selfie of her new tat to her Instagram. To which she calls a “tit chandelier” and even tagged Rihanna.

She tagged her artist, Trine Grimm as well. Thanking her as “she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement.”

There’s being a fan and then there’s fandom. Clearly Dunham is the leader of Riri’s navy fanbase.





