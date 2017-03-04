Lena Dunham gets Rihanna inspired tattoo

Credit : YouTube
The Girls actress owns Fenty x Puma shoes, attends her concerts and has now inked her body in the same exact spot Riri has a tattoo.
Thursday Dunham shared a selfie of her new tat to her Instagram. To which she calls a “tit chandelier” and even tagged Rihanna.
She tagged her artist, Trine Grimm as well. Thanking her as “she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement.”
Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PST
There’s being a fan and then there’s fandom. Clearly Dunham is the leader of Riri’s navy fanbase.