One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcome first child

Looks like Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s life is about to go in a new direction!

The One Direction singer and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world. Payne posted a picture of him and his son, alongside a sweet message. “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!” His statement continued, “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

He continued by saying, “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

The post, shared on March 25, confirmed the couple’s pregnancy. Neither Payne or Cole publicly commented on the news, though Cole’s baby bump seemed to give it away.

The 23-year-old and his lady met on the show that launched the singer into stardom, The X Factor. Cole was a judge during both of Payne’s appearances on the show. The two began flirting even from Payne’s first audition.



Payne is now the second of the 1D men to welcome a child during their hiatus. Bandmate Louis Tomlinson had his son, Freddie, just over one year ago.