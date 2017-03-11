Liam Payne’s sleeve tattoo has come a long way [PHOTO]

Former One Direction member Liam Payne’s ink collection is far from over, but it’s come a long way.

The singer posted a picture of his latest tattoo to Instagram on Thursday. We guess you can call it a TBT as the tattoo throws it back to 1993.

The singer’s birth year goes down the inner left arm of his bicep.

©1993 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:59am PST

Is this some kind of 1D trend? After breaking up several members of the band have been getting more and more tattoos.

Let’s never forget Zayn Malik’s Star Wars inspired tattoo, or his face tattoo.

Maybe his baby’s name will be the next addition to his sleeve.