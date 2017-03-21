Lindsay Lohan’s dad Michael says she is not Muslim

Lindsay Lohan’s dad is denying that the actress is now of the Muslim faith and despite what his daughter has said, he insists that she is a Christian.

Michael’s denial about the faith his daughter is reportedly practicing came courtesy of his now deleted-Facebook post and follow-up apology.

Page Six noted that he talked about Lindsay’s Christian values in recent post and said she is “a light in the darkness,” however, instead of leaving it at that. he added “PS I guess she’s not Muslim.”

That last line really lit up the internet with people wondering why he would write that. So on Sunday, March 19, he took to social media again to clarify what he meant and that it wasn’t to offend anyone.

“I’m sorry if I offended anyone with my post yesterday. I was just stating that the press is wrong, my daughter is not of Muslim faith. She was raised Catholic but is Christian!” This post was also later deleted.

Despite his denial of Lindsay’s religious practice, her Instagram bio reads “Alaikum Salam,” which is translates to “and peace be unto you” in Arabic. And one look at her account shows just how much time she is spending in and enjoying the Middle East. It also showcases her work with Syrian refugees and she has even quoted the Prophet Mohammed in at least one post.

So it seems that this is the religion Lindsay has chosen to follow and it is just something her father is not willing to accept now.