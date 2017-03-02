London movie theater plays ‘La La Land’ trick on ‘Moonlight’ audience

You know that little mishap that happened at the Oscars last Sunday Feb. 26? Some people are still not over it and are going to extreme lengths to make jokes about the unforgettable La La Land and Moonlight snafu of 2017.

A London movie theater decided to prank a packed audience during a showing of the Oscar-winner Moonlight by showing La La Land instead. The manager of the theater spoke to Time Out about the trick.

“It wasn’t the actual feature film, but a few seconds from a teaser trailer. Then we shut it down, and did a bit of fumbling to make it look like we made a mistake.”

Apparently, the crowd loved the planned prank and applauded the joke.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and La La Land director Damien Chazelle covered the newest edition of Variety, addressing the mishap and their close friendship. Something tells us they have applauded this movie’s theater’s joke too.

This large scale joke comes on the heels of all the different hilarious memes and tweets that emerged after La La Land was mistakingly announced as Best Picture. See our favorite twitter reactions about the Envelopegate here!

The tweets are funny, but this movie theater prank might take the cake.