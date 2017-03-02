Lorde is back with electric new single ‘Green Light’

After a grueling three years, New Zealand’s gothic pop princess has finally made her triumphant return with her fluorescent, ambitious new single “Green Light.”

Lorde announced the first single off her forthcoming LP, Melodrama, through a mysterious series of tweets. Never one to shy away from a dramatic moment, the 20-year-old revealed a brief commercial where fans could hear their first taste of the new song. The video showed the clever songstress casually sipping a soda in the backseat of a car, completely unphased by the fact that she just sent thousands of eager fans into a fit of excitement (and possibly tears). Two more teaser trailers appeared on Lorde’s website, leading up to the moment we’ve all been waiting for since Pure Heroine.

Lorde wrote Wednesday night: “i am so proud of this song. it’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.”

The new single is just a glimpse at the growth Lorde has achieved over the last few years. This song embraces all the best (and worst) parts of being young, exploding in four minutes of rolling drums and huge choruses. Written with Jack Antonoff, the unsuspecting superstar behind Bleachers, “Green Light” trades Lorde’s minimalist pop for cinematic beats. There’s pain and joy, heartache and celebration, woven together into a symphonic pop masterpiece. Whoever thought Lorde couldn’t top her energetic and incomparable debut album clearly thought wrong.

Melodrama doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected this summer.

Watch the glowing video for “Green Light” below!