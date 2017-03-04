Louis Tomlinson arrested at LAX

March 04 14:23 2017

Louis Tomlinson was taken into police custody Friday night due to an altercation with paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport.

The former One Direction member arrived at LAX with girlfriend, Eleanor Calder after a trip to Vegas. The duo was immediately swarmed by paparazzi at baggage claim.

According to TMZ the 25-year-old singer pulled one of the photographers by his legs. Resulting in the man hitting his head on the ground.

Tomlinson was placed under arrest by airport security until the police arrived. He was then charged with simple battery.

According to Billboard he was released without having to post bail Saturday morning. However he will have to appear in court March 29.

His lawyer did make a statement on his behalf earlier today.

Tomlinson and Calder have yet to make a statement at this time.





