Madonna, 58, announced she had adopted four-year-old twin girls from Malawi last month. And recently, she shared a video of them playing a keyboard together.

On March 4, the American singer tweeted a recording of her kids and captioned it, “Saturday Jam!”

Madonna also posted a photo on Instagram of her laying on the grass with her daughters resting their hands on her.

When Madonna revealed that she adopted Stelle and Estere, she posted a photo on Instagram of her with her new daughters.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

Aside from Stelle and Estere, the activist is also the biological mother of Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16. She also adopted David, 11, in 2006 and Mercy, 11, in 2009. In fact, David and Mercy were also adopted from Malawi. The “Like a Virgin” star is now a proud mother of six.