Magician Criss Angel rushed to hospital after trick gone wrong

Criss Angel was performing his double straight jacket trick at his Las Vegas show on March 10 when the show came to an abrupt stop. The magician apparently went unconscious in mid-air while performing the trick and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Angel hangs upside down while buckled into a double-straitjacketed harness for this trick, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He suffered a shoulder injury when performing a similar stunt in New York City’s Times Square in 2013. He was forced to take a 10-week break from his tour after sustaining this injury.

The show was only ten minutes into the first act when it was cancelled, as reported by TMZ. The Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, where Angel was performing, is apparently going to reimburse all ticket holders.

An audience member, Peter Sehl, took to Facebook to explain the fiasco.

Angel was taken to Spring Valley Medical Center’s emergency room and was released the same night.

There is no word from Angel’s reps at this time.