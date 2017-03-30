Maksim Chmerkovskiy undergoes surgery to repair ‘DWTS’ injury (Video)

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy underwent surgery on Thursday, March 30, to repair a calf injury he sustained in rehearsals for the show.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, posted a hospital selfie on his Instagram account to share that he was preparing to “get unbroken” in Ohio with Seeds Orthopedics, who have treated other DWTS pros including Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée and fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Gettin’ un-broken… #seedsorthopaedics A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

While rehearsing for Week 2 of the competition show with his partner, Glee star Heather Morris, Chmerkovskiy injured his calf. The video below shows the pro mid-spin when he yelled out in pain and was unable to put weight on his leg.

Chmerkovskiy has confirmed that he will definitely be out for Week 2, leaving Morris to dance yet again with his replacement, Alan Bersten. It is not confirmed when the dancer will return to the show, but a source from People say that he will definitely be gone for “a few weeks.” Yet, the DWTS star is assuring fans that he is working hard to get back to the ballroom.

“Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all,” he said.

Murgatroyd shared an adorable photo on her Instagram of her and Chmerkovskiy’s 12-week-old son, Shai wishing his dad well before his surgery.

Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land 👩‍👦We love you and can’t wait to get you back💋💋💋 Kisses from Shai XO A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Get well soon Maks!