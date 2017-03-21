Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to become a movie (Video)

It’s the second day of Spring and Mariah Carey is already making sure that we never forget her iconic Christmas song.

Whether you try to avoid it with all your power or succumb to the infectious beat, it is hard not to know Mariah Carey’s hit Christmas tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And today, the singer announced that the song will become an animated film. Check out the announcement video below!

My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017

The film will be produced by Universal Studios and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand during the 2017 holidays, as reported by People.

The plot will be based off the song, but no specifics have been announced at this time.

This is not the first time that the song has been transformed into another medium. Carey released a children’s book in 2015, where she appeared as an animated character. No word on whether the movie will be based off the book or if it will have a completely different story.

What do you think of the the song’s film adaptation? Can you not get enough of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or do you think that enough is enough?