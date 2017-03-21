Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to become a movie (Video)

Credit: YouTube

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to become a movie (Video)
March 21 11:58 2017

It’s the second day of Spring and Mariah Carey is already making sure that we never forget her iconic Christmas song.

Whether you try to avoid it with all your power or succumb to the infectious beat, it is hard not to know Mariah Carey’s hit Christmas tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”  And today, the singer announced that the song will become an animated film.  Check out the announcement video below!

The film will be produced by Universal Studios and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand during the 2017 holidays, as reported by People.

The plot will be based off the song, but no specifics have been announced at this time.

This is not the first time that the song has been transformed into another medium.  Carey released a children’s book in 2015, where she appeared as an animated character.  No word on whether the movie will be based off the book or if it will have a completely different story.

What do you think of the the song’s film adaptation?  Can you not get enough of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or do you think that enough is enough?





view more articles

About Article Author

Emily Bruno
Emily Bruno

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Saoirse Ronan talks about her career, new film ‘Brooklyn’ (Video)

Trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ with Christian Bale and Joel Edgerton premieres online

James Gunn says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ will have fewer characters than the first one

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.