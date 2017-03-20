Mel Gibson has been secretly helping Holocaust survivors

Mel Gibson has been working with a charity that helps Holocaust survivors in order to turn his life around.

You’ll remember Gibson had a drunken anti-Semitic tirade back in 2006, which the actor has had a hard time living down and moving on from, but in an effort to do so he has been quietly working to help Holocaust survivors.

He has joined an organization called Survivor Mitzvah Project, that according to the founder Zane Buzby who recently told Extra they “bring emergency aid to Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe who are in desperate need of food, medicine, heat and shelter and we always bring them friendship and hope.”

The Hacksaw Ridge director was approached by the organization, asking for his involvement. But he isn’t just another celebrity that writes a fat check—he actually commits his time and effort.

“He has been to the office and personally learned about the mission and the people helped on an ongoing basis”, said Buzby of Gibson. “He’s also helped raise additional funds by getting others involved. Mel feels great compassion for what this organization does. And he doesn’t publicly promote most of his philanthropy but quietly helps out.”

Buzby continued to praise the star for turning his life around, saying he is currently helping Holocaust survivors in eight different countries.

Gibson who had fallen from Hollywood’s grace over a decade ago for the things he said has tried hard to get back on top. His World War 2 film, Hacksaw Ridge saw a plethora of award nominations this year, including an Oscar nod. He also became a father for the ninth time with girlfriend Rossalind Ross.