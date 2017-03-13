Michelle Obama wrote ‘Black-ish’ actor Yara Shahidi’s college recomendation letter

You read that right! Actress Yara Shahidi from the ABC show Black-ish had her close pal, the former First Lady Michelle Obama write her a recommendation letter for college.

It’s pretty uncommon for one of the most recognizable figures in America to write your college letter of recommendation, but Shahidi had formed a close bond with former First Lady after the two were at several women’s rights movements together, sharing a mutual interest over their activist roles.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi told W Magazine about Mrs. Obama.

The 17-year-old actress has applied to universities on both coastal ends of U.S., including Ivy League schools like Harvard, which is the university Michelle attended. So with a recommendation letter by the former First Lady, who also happens to be a Harvard alum, it’s hard to imagine that Shahidi won’t get accepted.

Aside from her future educational endeavors, Shahidi’s professional career is progressing upward as well. Season 3 of Black-ish just wrapped and there a rumors of a spin-off in the works, where Shahidi’s character Zoey will attend college. So either way Shahidi will soon be a scholar.