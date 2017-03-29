Mila Kunis talks about being a mom of two

March 29 15:23 2017

Mila Kunis spoke at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 28, about being a mom of two with husband Ashton Kutcher, 38 and how “crazy” and “wonderful” it is.

“[With two kids] you’re running defense a little bit, like, one’s got one and the other’s got one and it’s OK,” Kunis told ET about not wanting more than two children right now.

“I think it’s when it becomes three is when you’re like, you’re just playing offense. I don’t know what you do at that point. You’re scrambling trying to keep them all in line,” the actress said. “We’re good on two right now. We’re solid. It’s perfect, it’s like, great, you know? I have two really healthy, really wonderful kids. Why test my luck?”

Kunis and Kutcher have their 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle together and last November Kunis gave birth to their second child, a son named Dimitri.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher enraged by the executive order on refugees

The 33-year old went on to discuss the state of which their home is in, thanks to having two little ones.

“We feel like we’re being suffocated by plastic with toys and diapers and things,” she explained. “It’s crazy. We used to be cool and clean. It’s like, our house used to be nice and modern and pristine—all goes out the window when you got kids.”

Kunis, who is about to start filming for her movie Bad Mom’s Christmas, the sequel to last year’s hit Bad Moms next month has already lost all the baby weight from her second child. The star is looking incredible and dished on how she has changed as a mother going from one baby to two.

“Baby one to two is different,” she revealed. “Baby one, I would’ve been like, ‘OMG, OMG, what am I gonna do?’ Baby two I’m like, ‘I got my pump bag, I got my clock going, I gotta be picking up from school in, like, three hours. I gotta go.’ You’re a little bit more on a time schedule.”





1 Comment

  1. KD
    March 29, 16:39 #1 KD

    So cute!

