Mischa Barton’s lawyer threatens legal action against seller of client’s sex tape

There is apparently a sex tape out there of Mischa Barton, which someone is trying to sell, and the actress’ lawyer has vowed that legal action will be taken against anyone who gets a company to purchase that tape.

After the Daily Mail published a report that there was a person approaching porn companies and had bids for the tape, Lisa Bloom, who is the daughter of famed attorney Gloria Allred and represents The O.C. star, warned that legal action will be taken should that video be sold.

Bloom released the statement regarding the matter via her Facebook page on Tuesday, March 14.

“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images,” Bloom said. “She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time. There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.

“I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

BREAKING NEWS: I am proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is the victim of revenge pornography. Here is my statement. 由 Lisa Bloom 发布于 2017年3月14日

Per the Daily Mail’s report, the X-rated tape is being shopped around for $500,000.

This is another instance in which Barton would probably rather not see her name in the headlines. As we reported, she had an embarrassing incident in February when she crashed a U-Haul truck into her new apartment building. Prior to that, she was taken to a mental hospital and evaluated after police responded to her home when neighbors complained that she was in her backyard half naked and speaking incoherently.