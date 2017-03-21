‘Modern Family’ actor Rico Rodriguez pays tribute to father after his death

March 21 09:29 2017

Rico Rodriguez, one of the stars on Modern Family, is mourning the loss of his father, Roy Rodriguez. The actor’s father passed away on March 12, at the age of 52.

Rico, 18, dedicated an Instagram post on Sunday, March 19, to honor his dad.

“This has been the toughest week of my life,” Rico wrote. “My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh. I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever.”

In the tribute, Rico posted a photo of him and his dad sipping on milkshakes.

Rico’s sister, Raini Rodriguez, also wrote a touching note to their father on Instagram.

“You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it’s because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven,” Raini wrote with a photo of her and Roy.

A memorial service took place on Friday, March 18, before Roy was laid to rest the following day.

Roy is survived by his sweetheart, Diane and four children.

Our condolences go out to Roy’s family during this difficult time.





1 Comment

  1. Marvan
    March 22, 00:45 #1 Marvan

    I know how you feel, my Daddy is still my BFF. Even dough i can’t see him i still look for him as my guide in times of need. Stay and remember the good times. Shared heart your soul friend Marvan Wilson.

