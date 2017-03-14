Movies and TV shows you won’t believe ‘This is Us’ star Mandy Moore was in

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Movies and TV shows you won't believe 'This is Us' star Mandy Moore was in
March 14 19:49 2017
While she now plays Rebecca Pearson, mom of the Big Three and wife of Jack in the highly acclaimed This is Us, Mandy Moore has been in the spotlight since 1999.

Moore began as a pop star, hitting number 41 on the Billboard 100 charts with her single “Candy” around the same time Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were making it big.

She was signed to Epic records for her first album and is credited with being one of VH1’s 100 Greatest Women in Music and sold over 10 million albums.

Moore started in film with voice work in Doctor Dolittle 2. She has since done additional voice work, as well as had some truly starring roles.

The former pop star has won a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Movie Award and two Young Hollywoods Awards. She was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on This is Us.

Not sure where else you’ve seen Mandy Moore? Check out the list by clicking next!

Angela Corry
I am the editor-in-chief of TheCelebrityCafe.com. and FashionWeek.com.

