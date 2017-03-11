Mr. Robot season 3: new cast member and later release date

The critically acclaimed drama Mr Robot has announced some plans for their highly anticipated season 3, including a new cast member and a later start date.

In casting news, Boardwalk Empire‘s Bobby Cannavale is joining the cast for season 3 as a series regular, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Canavale is set to play the character Irving, who will be “a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.” Interesting. We wonder how Irving will fit in with Elliott and the rest of the gang.

Actor BD Wong, who already portrays Whiterose, the transgender leader of the Dark Army, has been bumped up to a series regular, as reported by Deadline.

And now for the bad news.

The third season is not set to air on the USA Network in the summer as expected. The last two seasons aired in June and July, respectively. However, season three won’t be released until October, to give creator and director Sam Esmail more time to craft the season, after season 2 earned mixed reviews.

Chief Content Officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Jeff Wachtel, expresses his excitement for the new season and how Esmail will take advantage of the extra time.

“Season 3 of Mr Robot will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. And adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger.”

Mr. Robot stars Emmy-winner Rami Malek and Golden-Globe winner Christian Slater. The show earned a Golden-Globe for best TV drama series and an Emmy for best dramatic score in 2016.

We can’t wait for season 3!